Live. Love. Dance.

That’s 9-year-old Willow Wall’s mantra. It’s also the idea behind her non-profit, The French Unicorn.

Willow started it with help from her mom, Anna Wall, in 2015 when she was 7 years old.

The non-profit creates and sells custom tutu’s, then gives 100% of the proceeds to a dance scholarship. She has raised enough money to give the first scholarship to Cherry Creek Dance.

Auditions for the scholarship are Monday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Cherry Creek Dance located at 2625 East 3rd Avenue in Denver. They're open to anyone between 7 and 16 years old. No experience is required, just a passion for dance.

Those interested are asked to watch and learn the dance below ahead of the auditions. You can find other information about the scholarship and how to apply here.

Copyright 2018 KUSA