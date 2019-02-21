DENVER — The newest of Denver's recent surge of food halls will officially open its doors on Friday.

Broadway Market is located along Broadway between 9th and 10th Avenues in the old Tony's Market building.

The space features a handful of retail spaces by local boutiques, a beer wall, a bar and vendors serving a variety of different cuisines.

Here's a preview of some of the food and drinks you can get at Broadway Market:

Avocado toast from Wonder

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

The Boulder-based juice and smoothie shop is bringing breakfast to Broadway Market. They serve healthy grab-and-go food, coffee and juices from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Chicken sandwich from Royal Rooster

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

Grab a chicken sandwich or burger from the same people behind Old Major and Masterpiece Delicatessen. Royal Rooster's menu includes classic and spicy sandwiches, salad, and mac and cheese.

Doner Kebab sandwich from Mother Tongue

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

Mother Tongue is an Ottoman-inspired street food stall that serves kebabs, falafel, frites and hummus. Try the traditional doner kebab with lamb, or get a chicken version if you prefer.

Pasta from Mondo Mini

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

This sample pasta from Mondo Mini was made inside a giant wheel of parmesan -- so basically, heaven. The gourmet grocer also offers sandwiches, salads, soups and charcuterie boards.

Sushi from Misaki on Broadway

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

This is Misaki's third location in the city. At Broadway Market, they will serve from sashimi and sushi daily. Plus, they have an oyster bar.

Empanada from Maria Empanada

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

These handmade empanadas are stuffed with everything from chorizo to steak and peppers to ham and cheese to veggies and chimichurri. Maria Empanada was featured on the Food Network at the owner, Lorena Cantarovic, was the Colorado Small Business Person of the Year in 2017.

Pizza al Taglio from Pizzeria Coperta

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

Served by the cut, this hearty and thick pizza is Rome's version of pizza served by the slice. Pizzeria Coperta also serves made-to-order thin crust pizza and Roman street food.

Coconut curry from Biju's Little Curry Shop

Broadway Market opens in Denver Friday

KUSA

This popular neighborhood curry shop is now serving their tikka masala, saag paneer and seasonal curries from Broadway Market.

Craft beer from the beer wall

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

Rotating serve-yourself taps line a portion of one wall at Broadway Market. Beer is priced per ounce, so you can try a little of several things or get a full pint. And the glasses fill from the bottom up, which is just cool.

Bon bon from Miette Et Chocolate

Broadway Market in Denver opens Friday.

KUSA

For a decadent dessert, Miette Et Chocolate crafts handmade treats, sweet snacks, chocolate gifts and cookies. Their gorgeous bon bons are a favorite.

Starting Friday, Broadway Market will be open Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Friday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 12 a.m.

