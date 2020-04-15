LAKEWOOD, Colo. — From the lonely parking lot of Bear Creek High School, Kella Manfredi decorates her car with posters. She wants to break the lonely world of social distancing.

"This is a really tough time and isolation is hard even for myself. I was really struggling in the home and I thought I have to get out and I have to see these kids and I need to know and see for myself that everyone is doing okay," Manfredi said.

She is the Theater Director at Bear Creek High School and she is paying drive-by visits to her students at home.

"So, the kids we're seeing today are a lot of my special needs kids," Manfredi said. "We have a Unified Theater program."

Manfredi invited other theater students that she had visited last week.

"I think they need to see their friends and Zoom call is great. It's just not the same," Manfredi said.

RELATED: How has remote learning been working so far?

RELATED: 14 Colorado school districts cancel in-person classes for rest of school year

Harleigh Sanchez joined the mini-parade of four cars after Manfredi visited her and her sister last week.

"Seeing her outside of this when I haven't seen her in a couple weeks was absolutely fantastic," Harleigh said. "I definitely started to tear up a bit."

Manfredi believes that after a few weeks of being away from the school, some students need this.

"They really struggled without having interaction and being in social situations and really being quite bored," Manfredi said.

Harleigh said the visit made a big difference for her and her sister.

"I want to jump in and spread the joy and cheer that I felt when Manfredi came to my door," Harleigh said.

RELATED: Here are the remote learning plans for several Colorado school districts

RELATED: Fort Collins community holds birthday car parade for boy whose dad died of suspected COVID-19

The teacher will start with the 150 students in her theater program and go from there.

"A successful day for me is just to see a smile on the kids' faces," Manfredi said. "Just to see them, that's a success."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado