Suspect breached East High security, stole items and a car, police say

Students and staff were inside East High rehearsing for a dance performance – police suspect the thief entered through a propped-open door and stole keys to a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A suspected thief entered East High School after hours as students and staff were still in the building, and took items from unattended bags, district staff confirmed.

Denver Police said the person was able to steal some items from bags and belongings while students were nearby rehearsing for a dance performance. None of the students or staff who attended the rehearsal saw the intruder.

"Based on my knowledge, it was called in after someone realized that someone had gone through their belongings," said Denver Police. "There's no indication of the person having any association with the school or students."

Police responded to the call just after 7 p.m. about a burglary that was not in progress anymore. Officers learned that a person had entered the school through an exterior door that was left propped open.

"The person went through the items and bags and took some car keys," police said. "They took the car as they left with the keys taken from a student's belongings."

The stolen car was recovered by police on Tuesday morning when it was discovered near Wesley and Gaylord.

On Wednesday night, someone vandalized the outside of Northfield High School. The district's safety department and Denver Police are investigating the incident.

Police said they have made progress in the investigation, but no arrest has been made.

"We have been in contact with DPS safety and working on any video evidence for the investigation," said police. "But they have made significant progress on the investigation."