KUSA - On any given weekend day, CDOT says there are up to 30,000 vehicles driving through the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel.

Two new options for skiers and snowboarders could help take some of those cars off the road, therefore leading to a little less traffic.

If each of the people driving up to the mountains on a regular weekend carpooled, CDOT says there would be about 10,000 fewer cars on the road. They say that amounts to 20-30 minutes off of a busy 75 minute Saturday commute to the mountains.

The following options, that might be coming next ski season, are designed to make it easier for more people to carpool:

CDOT Carpool Option

Next ski season, if the funding permits, CDOT hopes to start using their Bustang service to reach different ski resorts in Colorado.

Bob Wilson, a CDOT spokesperson, says they’re still ironing out the details but there will be a small fee.

Carpool app

Snowbird, a ski resort in Utah, helped develop R.I.D.E.

It’s an app that helps people connect with others going up to the same ski resort.

The more someone uses the app, the more points they get for rewards that can be used for swag and discounts.

Colorado POWDR Resorts is thinking about doing something similar with their properties, including Copper Mountain and Eldora.

Jennifer Rudolph with POWDR says they do not have any specific information on when this would begin.

We asked how they will regulate security for users and Rudolph said the app has an option to create groups of users, like college students and work buddies, to ride together.

She had no further details on whether they do background checks on the people offering rides.

