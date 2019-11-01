DENVER — The busy intersection at 20th and Market streets near Coors Field in downtown Denver is the most dangerous for pedestrians, according to data from the Denver Police Department.

Five pedestrians were involved in a crash there in 2018, up from two in 2017, the data shows.

Meanwhile, the most dangerous intersection in Denver for crashes involving one or more automobiles is North Quebec Street and East Martin Luther King Boulevard in Park Hill, the DPD data says.

Forty accidents occurred in that intersection in 2018, down from the 52 that occurred in 2017.

This map shows the top seven intersections with the most pedestrian-related crashes. Mary Dulacki, records administrator for the City and County of Denver, said there are 36 intersections tied with two pedestrian crashes each.

The seven intersections are:

Market and 20th streets -- Five crashes in 2018 (up from two in 2017) North Lincoln Street and East Colfax Avenue -- Four crashes in 2018 (up from one in 2017) North Broadway Street and East 13th Avenue -- Four crashes in 2018 (up from zero in 2017) Blake and 20th streets -- Three crashes in 2018 (up from two in 2017) South University Boulevard and East Asbury Avenue -- Three crashes in 2018 (up from one in 2017) South Colorado Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue -- Three crashes in 2018 (up from zero in 2017) West Evans Avenue and South Federal Boulevard -- Three crashes in 2018 (up from two in 2017)

This map shows the 10 intersections with the most automobile crashes:

Those intersections are:

North Quebec Street and East Martin Luther Kind Boulevard -- 40 in 2018 (down from 52 in 2017) West Colfax Avenue and North Speer Boulevard -- 37 in 2018 (up from 31 in 2017) West 6th Avenue and North Kalamath Street -- 35 in 2018 (up from 34 in 2017) West Alameda Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive -- 34 in 2018 (down from 29 in 2017) West Evans Avenue and South Federal Boulevard -- 34 in 2018 (up from 22 in 2017) West Mississippi Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive -- 33 in 2018 (up from 19 in 2017) North Colorado Boulevard and East Martin Luther King Boulevard -- 33 in 2018 (tied with 33 in 2017) West 8th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard -- 32 in 2018 (down from 50 in 2017) West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard -- 31 in 2018 (down from 41 in 2017) North Tower Road and East 56th Avenue -- 31 in 2018 (up from 19 in 2017)

Denver's rising population and distracted drivers and pedestrians are some factors that lead to crashes in the city's most dangerous intersections, said Jay Casilla, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

Denver's population stands at 704,61 as of July 1, up from 599,813 in 2010, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data available.

Casillas added that "there are many factors that can determine why a crash happens at any intersection."

"These intersections have the most crashes reported in the city but they do not mean that they are dangerous intersections," he said. "Any intersection can become dangerous if a driver or pedestrian is doing something that may put their lives in danger."

Casillas said drivers and pedestrians should always be aware of their surroundings.

"Do not walk or drive distracted, and make sure both drivers and pedestrians follow the laws of the road," he said. "When a driver approaches an intersection to make a turn, they should make sure they watch for pedestrians crossing prior to making the turn."

