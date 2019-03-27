DENVER — While it's sad there won't be actual Articunos and Charizards battling it out in a Denver arena, it's pretty cool some of the best Pokémon trainers from the Rockies will be in the Mile High City the weekend of April 6.

Pokémon Trading Card Game players, fans and supporters from the region will be battling for up to $50,000 in scholarships and prizes.

The beloved game first released in the late '90s has garnered a massive worldwide following - from a movie being released this May starring Ryan Reynolds as Pokémon detective Pikachu, to everyone's favorite 2015 mobile game Pokémon Go - "Pocket Monsters" is a card game where "trainers" summon and battle their favorite Pokémon for the right to be called the better trainer.

In Denver, the regional competition will take place over April 6 weekend at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center. Each trainer will vie for the title of the Pokémon Regional Champion and valuable Championship Points that may score them an invite to the World Championships this summer in Washington.

