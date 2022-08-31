Longmont residents call for change after 84-year-old man killed crossing street

The city said it's looking into possible safety improvements at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pratt Street.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The city of Longmont says it's now looking into the safety of an intersection after an 84-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing the street.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday the man was hit by a 31-year-old man who was driving eastbound on Third Avenue near Pratt Street. The initial investigation indicates the victim was crossing northbound across 3rd Avenue in a designated crosswalk that is not marked with stripes when he was hit.

The man died as a result of his injuries. He was identified by his wife as Anthony Umile. She said he was a very talented artist and photographer who had won many awards for his work.

Speed, drugs, or alcohol are not believed to be involved, according to Longmont Public Safety. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with police should contact Jerry Burali at 303-774-4861 and reference report #22-7590.

Since the incident, the city has received a number of emails related to safety concerns at the intersection.

According to the city, there is a nearby intersection at 3rd Avenue and Terry Street that has a traffic signal and said that is the preferred route for pedestrians to cross Third Avenue.

In general, crosswalks are not provided at every intersection but can be requested, the city said. If a request is made, city staff will complete a "pedestrian movement study" to determine if the intersection meets the criteria in the city’s Pedestrian Crossing Treatment Guidelines.

A study was done in 2017 at the intersection of Third and Pratt but the results showed it did not meet the criteria to warrant a crossing treatment.

As a result of the fatal accident on Tuesday, and complaints that followed, the city said it has initiated data collection to determine if movements at the intersection now meet the criteria.

City staff is planning safety and traffic calming improvements along the 3rd Avenue corridor which are planned for next year. The intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pratt Street will be evaluated for safety improvements as part of that effort.