KUSA — What’s more Colorado than a bear breaking into a car?

A bear breaking into a Subaru … eating a lot … and then taking a nap.

That happened in Jefferson County on Monday, and the sheriff’s office there posted a video of the aftermath on Facebook.

In the video, you see a deputy using a rope to open the car door, and the bear running away.

In his wake, he left behind a Subaru that will require a pretty epic call to the insurance company (“Hi, uh … I left my door unlocked and a bear sorta trashed it … yeah, I can hold.”).

It’s a good lesson though: if you live in bear country, lock your door. Not just because of human thieves either.

And for what it’s worth, this bear only ate half a banana … and then left it in a cup holder. Not cool, dude.

You can watch the full video from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office above.

This bear does not like bananas, which is odd.

Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

