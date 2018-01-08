KUSA — What’s more Colorado than a bear breaking into a car?

A bear breaking into a Subaru … eating a lot … and then taking a nap.

That happened in Jefferson County on Monday, and the sheriff’s office there posted a video of the aftermath on Facebook.

In the video, you see a deputy using a rope to open the car door, and the bear running away.

In his wake, he left behind a Subaru that will require a pretty epic call to the insurance company (“Hi, uh … I left my door unlocked and a bear sorta trashed it … yeah, I can hold.”).

It’s a good lesson though: if you live in bear country, lock your door. Not just because of human thieves either.

And for what it’s worth, this bear only ate half a banana … and then left it in a cup holder. Not cool, dude.

This bear does not like bananas, which is odd.
Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
