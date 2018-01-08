KUSA — What’s more Colorado than a bear breaking into a car?
A bear breaking into a Subaru … eating a lot … and then taking a nap.
That happened in Jefferson County on Monday, and the sheriff’s office there posted a video of the aftermath on Facebook.
In the video, you see a deputy using a rope to open the car door, and the bear running away.
In his wake, he left behind a Subaru that will require a pretty epic call to the insurance company (“Hi, uh … I left my door unlocked and a bear sorta trashed it … yeah, I can hold.”).
It’s a good lesson though: if you live in bear country, lock your door. Not just because of human thieves either.
And for what it’s worth, this bear only ate half a banana … and then left it in a cup holder. Not cool, dude.
You can watch the full video from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office above.