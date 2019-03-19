FRUITA, Colo. — It took four years to pull out of a quarry and three years of cleaning, but one of the biggest dinosaur bones ever found is now on display at the Dinosaur Journey in Fruita.

The roughly six-foot femur bone belonged to an Apatosaurus, or a vegetarian known for its long neck and size. In fact, the animals were about 17 feet tall and 80 feet long!

Dinosaur Journey found the bone near Fruita on a dig at the Rabbit Valley Quarry west of Grand Junction.

You can check out the massive bone for yourself at the Dinosaur Journey Museum at 550 Jurassic Ct. in Fruita.

(h/t KKCO)

