FRUITA, Colo. — It took four years to pull out of a quarry and three years of cleaning, but one of the biggest dinosaur bones ever found is now on display at the Dinosaur Journey in Fruita.
The roughly six-foot femur bone belonged to an Apatosaurus, or a vegetarian known for its long neck and size. In fact, the animals were about 17 feet tall and 80 feet long!
Dinosaur Journey found the bone near Fruita on a dig at the Rabbit Valley Quarry west of Grand Junction.
You can check out the massive bone for yourself at the Dinosaur Journey Museum at 550 Jurassic Ct. in Fruita.