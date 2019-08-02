Editor's note: 9NEWS Mornings is touching on the stresses that tend to impact people within certain generations for our Generation Stressed week, Feb. 4-Feb. 8.

KUSA – It’s not like people born before 1945 have had fewer stresses than other generations. In fact, with World War II, the Great Depression, the Vietnam War and numerous other booms and busts, you can argue they’ve seen more.

But, the so-called silent generation has been found to be the least stressed today – and it might be because of all those experiences.

9NEWS went to Clermont Park Senior Living Community, where the residents there gave some advice about living happy lives.

One theme was positivity.

“Oh, let it go,” was 88-year-old Phyllis Ruth Dye’s advice. “The sun will come up tomorrow. I love that song from ‘Annie.’”

Art Van Eps, 83, says to make sure you have experiences you cherish.

“Enjoy every day for what it is, because some day you’ll be sitting in a chair … and be able to look back on all those times, and they gotta be times that you remember,” Van Eps said.

“Just kick back,” Ruth Dye said. “What is it the kids say? Stay cool? Chill? We didn’t have those kind of words, but it’s good advice.”

Watch the videos below for more advice from a generation all of us should listen to a little bit more.