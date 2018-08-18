KUSA — Carlos Samour, Jr.’s parents always told him to dream and on Friday, one of those dreams came true.

Samour took his oath as the seventh justice on the Colorado Supreme Court. His friends and family filled up most of the courtroom during the ceremony.

Samour, his parents and 12 brothers and sisters fled to Colorado from El Salvador when he was 13 years old after his father, a lawyer, received death threats.

Samour said his family didn’t have any money and couldn’t speak English when they first arrived in the U.S. but his parents always encouraged him to think big.

"My parents used to have a saying when I was little, 'dreaming is free so dream big' they would tell me and they repeatedly told me I could do anything I wanted, anything, so I should dream big,”Samour said. “Well, they were persuasive because I bought it and I can think of a better gift they could have given me."

Samour was previously the chief justice in the 18th Judicial District and presided over the Aurora theater shooting trial.

Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) was also at Samour’s swearing in.

He called Samour "one of the most qualified people to ever be nominated” and said he was "known for his fairness.”

Samour is Hickenlooper’s fifth Supreme Court pick. The open spot on the court was vacated when former Chief Justice Nancy E. Rice retired.

