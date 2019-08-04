BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite of the person whose partial remains were found by a hiker at an open space near Nederland more than a year ago.

The hiker discovered part of the mystery person’s remains at Mud Lake Open Space on Oct. 2, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. A mandible was found in the same general area on April 26, 2018.

The body’s DNA profile has been entered into numerous databases, but the person remains unidentified.

The information garnered from an analysis at the University of North Texas also proved to be vague. The scientists believe the remains likely belong to a man and that he is of mixed, but likely European, ancestry.

He is believed to be anywhere from 30 years old to 60 years old.

Police released a facial reconstruction Monday of what the man may have looked like.

Anyone with information that could reveal his identity is asked to call the Boulder County Coroner’s Office at 303-441-3535.

