More than two years after his body was found near Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner is pleading with the public to help them identify a man with seemingly no next of kin.

An unnamed "transient male" was found on Aug. 3, 2016, near the 1400 block of Grove Street. The Denver OME said in a release that he was known to frequent the West Colfax neighborhood.

Denver Office of the Medical Examiner

The unidentified man was white, likely between 45 and 60 years old and approximately 5-foot-10. He had surgical hardware in his jaw and hand that may help identify him. He may have had a hunched posture.

“The team at the Office of the Medical Examiner strives to identify every decedent who comes into our care. We understand and value the need for closure when dealing with losing a family member or friend, and we believe that everyone is connected to someone, somewhere who cares about them,” said Steven Castro. “It is our sincere hope that the community will look at the sketch and contact us with any information they might have on this individual. We appreciate your help as we work to close this case.”

If you know who this is or have any information that may help lead to his identification, please contact Denver Office of the Medical Examiner Investigations at 720-337-7601.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS