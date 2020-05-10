Crews responding to apartment fire in Thornton

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of E. 88th Avenue.

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Fire Department (TFD) crews responded to an apartment fire Monday afternoon in the area of East 88th Avenue and Grant Street.

The fire was at Building 10 of Skyline Apartments in the 500 block of 88th, east of Interstate 25. Black smoke was visible in the area, and photos showed heavy structure damage.

Thornton Fire said there were no known injuries at this time.

Adams County Fire Rescue and North Metro Fire Rescue were also on scene, TFD said.

