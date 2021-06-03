3 die in crash at 120th and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton

The crash early Saturday involved five vehicles. The intersection reopened about 7:45 a.m. after the investigation, police said.

THORNTON, Colo. — Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday at East 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash at 1:30 a.m., said a police spokesman. There were no other serious injuries, the spokesman said.

The intersection was closed for more than six hours for the investigation and reopened about 7:45 a.m.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation, the spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.