2 dead after Thornton crash involving motorcycle

THORNTON, Colo. — Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Thornton Saturday night, police said.

According to the Thornton Police Department, a vehicle was exiting a shopping center in the 800 block of East 104th Avenue when it was T-boned by a motorcycle at around 7:50 p.m.

Two people on the motorcycle died at the scene, police said.

Eastbound 104th Avenue is closed at North Washington Street.

Drivers were told to expect long delays and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

