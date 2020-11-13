Thornton detectives to be honored for investigating credit card fraud scheme

The detectives uncovered a Walmart credit card scheme that took millions, primarily from seniors, Thornton Police said.

THORNTON, Colo. — Four Thornton Police Department (TPD) detectives will be recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday for their role in the investigation of a fraud scheme that took millions of dollars.

The event, which is part of a large national recognition under the 4th Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Policing, is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Thornton Police Department.

Detective Bryan Bennett, Detective Ty Deichert, Detective Fred Longobricco, and Detective Ian Ranshaw will all receive recognition.

Phil Keith, the U.S. Department of Justice director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, and local state representatives will be in attendance.

TPD said the detectives pursued a high-level credit card scheme and eventually partnered with the FBI, U.S. Postal Service, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department.

Millions of dollars, primarily from seniors, were fraudulently obtained through the confidence scheme, according to TPD.

The funds were eventually laundered and sold as gift cards overseas, TPD said.

"The detectives conducted numerous surveillance operations, covertly went through the suspects’ trash on multiple occasions, spent days reassembling shredded gift cards, and ultimately followed their leads to East Asia," said TPD Sgt. Thomas Connor.

Two defendants have pleaded guilty so far, and 25 other defendants are being monitored, TPD said.