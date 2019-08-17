MEAD, Colo. — A Thornton died Saturday after his truck veered off the roadway in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Mead and ended up submerged in the river below, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

A saddle fuel tank dislodged and caught fire.

The driver of the truck, identified Tuesday as 26-year-old Armando Munoz, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Weld County coroner said Tuesday that the right front tire of the vehicle blew causing the truck to veer off the right side of the road where it impacted a guardrail and concrete bridge wall. It continued off the bridge and landed in the river about 30 feet below.

