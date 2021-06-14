Thornton officer seriously injured in crash

The crash happened Monday afternoon near East 126th Avenue and Washington Street, according to police.

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police Department (TPD) officer was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of East 126th Avenue and Washington Street. Sky9 flew over the crash, which involved two vehicles in an intersection. One of the vehicles was a marked police motorcycle, and the other was a blue SUV.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to TPD. The other driver was not injured.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) will investigate the crash, as is standard procedure when an officer is involved, TPD said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.