Police looking for person who shot cars, homes in Thornton neighborhood

Multiple people called 911 after hearing gunshots near the 8600 block of Mariposa Street on Friday morning, police said.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is looking for the person who shot at multiple cars and homes on Friday morning.

According to TPD, police responded to the 8600 block of Mariposa Street around 2 a.m. on Friday after multiple people called 911 about gunshots in the area.

TPD said when police arrived at the scene, they found multiple spent shell casings in the area. Police, however, did not locate a suspect.

Police said they searched the neighborhood and did not find anyone who had been shot. TPD said several cars and a few homes were struck by bullets.

The police department is investigating the incident, TPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

