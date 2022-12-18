Thornton Police searching for missing healthcare worker

Sarah Hart, a critical care manager at St. Joseph's Hospital was last seen on Friday.

DENVER — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is searching for a missing woman.

According to her family, Sarah Hart was last seen on Friday afternoon around 4 p.m.

The mother of two, who is a critical care manager at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver was last seen driving a white Audi Q5.

According to her sister-in-law, her cell phone was shut off around 5 p.m. and there has been no activity on any of her bank cards.

She may have been driving near Highway 2, her family said.

Sarah's husband Michael has since filed a missing person's report with TPD.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact 911.

