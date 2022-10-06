Thornton police conducting training exercise Thursday

Don't be alarmed if you see a large police presence or hear activity in Thornton.

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) said its officers will be conducting a training exercise Thursday morning.

TPD said the training exercise will begin around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton.

The department said the public should not be alarmed if they see a large police presence or hear activity near the Denver Premium Outlets at East 136th Street and North Washington Street.

Thornton PD will have officers conducting a training exercise at the Denver Premium Outlets (136th & Washington St) at about about 7am. Do not be alarmed if you see a large police presence or hear activity. pic.twitter.com/dJojfMeelz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) October 6, 2022

