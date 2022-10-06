Thornton police conducting training exercise Thursday

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) said its officers will be conducting a training exercise Thursday morning.
TPD said the training exercise will begin around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton.
The department said the public should not be alarmed if they see a large police presence or hear activity near the Denver Premium Outlets at East 136th Street and North Washington Street.
