CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock police are investigating three reports of homes being struck by bullets in the Cobblestone Ranch subdivision over the course of three weeks.

According to a news release, the first report came in on Dec. 14. A person living on Lynch Lane reported hearing a loud banging noise, then finding damage consistent with a bullet.

The second report was on Dec. 16, when a resident on Blue Water Circle said they had heard a gunshot and then what sounded like a projectile passing nearby.

The third report was Saturday. A person living on Esmeralda Drive came home at around 2 p.m. and found that a bullet had gone through his garage door and landed just inside on the ground.

No one was injured. Police have canvassed the area in an effort to find where the bullets were coming from. They do not believe the incidents were intentional.

Anyone with information about where the gunfire is coming from is asked to contact the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100.

They ask anyone in the subdivision whose property has bullet damage to call 720-733-3517 or write to CrimeTips@CRgov.com.