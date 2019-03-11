DENVER — Three people, including at least one juvenile, were shot in an incident that started from a disturbance early Sunday in the 4700 block of Yampa Street, according to Denver police.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, southwest of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road. Several restaurants and businesses are in that area.

The Denver Police Department said a disturbance led to the shooting. Three victims, including a juvenile, were taken to hospitals. None of them had injuries that were life-threatening, according to police.

Police haven't made an arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.



