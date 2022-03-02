Weiser joins state AGs investigation into TikTok's effect on children

The Colorado attorney general announced he has joined a coalition of attorneys general from across the country in the probe.

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said Wednesday he has joined a multistate investigation into the social medial platform TikTok and its effect on children and young adults.

Attorneys general from many states will examine whether TikTok violated state consumer protection laws, according to a news release from Weiser's office.

The investigation will look into TikTok for providing and promoting its platform to children and young adults while its use is associated with physical and mental health harms, the release says.

Video above: TikTok is 1 form of social media that can have a real impact on kids' mental health, aired in September 2020.

“I am committed to protecting our kids from harms related to social media," Weiser says in the release. "TikTok has an obligation to manage its platform fairly and responsibly, and this investigation is designed to do just that."

The investigation will be led by state attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont, the release says.

It will look into any harms that TikTok causes to young users and what the company knew about those harms, with a focus on techniques TikTok uses to boost engagement by children and young adults.

In November, Weiser joined a multistate investigation into how Facebook's practices harmed children. Earlier in the year, he and other state attorneys general sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over plans for a kids version of Instagram.

Facebook postponed development of Instagram for kids in September after an outcry from parents groups and lawmakers.

