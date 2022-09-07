Tina Peters pleads not guilty in election tampering case; trial date set

Peters faces multiple counts in connection with an investigation into election equipment tampering and official misconduct.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday in the election tampering case against her.

Peters faces multiple counts in connection with an investigation into election equipment tampering and official misconduct.

Her trial is scheduled for March 6 to March 13, with jury selection beginning March 3. Her next court date in the case is a motions hearing on Jan. 30.

Peters faces 10 counts in the case:

Three counts of attempting to influence a public servant

Conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant

Criminal impersonation

Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

Identity theft

First-degree official misconduct

Violation of duty

Failing to comply with the Secretary of State

Peters and Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley were both indicted in March on multiple counts related to the investigation into election equipment tampering and official misconduct. Both were under investigation related to their involvement in a 2021 data security breach with the county's election equipment, according to the indictment.

Peters and Knisley "devised and executed a deceptive scheme which was designed to influence public servants, breach security protocols, exceed permissible access to voting equipment, and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people," according to the indictment.

Last month, Knisley formally entered guilty pleas to a trespassing charge, as well as charges of official misconduct and violation of duty, all of which are misdemeanors. The remaining counts against her were dismissed and she was immediately sentenced to two years of probation under a deal that calls for her to testify against her co-defendants, including Peters.

Knisley admitted her roles during the hearing but maintained she was "directed" by Peters to do what she did.

In July, a third person was arrested as part of the investigation. Former Elections Manager Sandra Brown turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

