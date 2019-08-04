LYONS, Colorado — There was little growth overnight of a fire that is burning about 10 miles outside Lyons, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Evacuation orders were issued for the Conifer Hill area north of Highway 7. That evacuation order remains in place as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The "Tiiny House Fire," had burned about 15 acros by 8 p.m. Monday and is about 75 percent contained, the Sheriff's Office. Officials do not anticipate needing to evacuate any more homes.

The fire started behind a house in the 23000 block of South St. Vrain Drive about 10 miles southwest of the town of Lyons, the Sheriff's Office said. It was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the flames got into the trees and spread uphill onto U.S. Forest Service Land.

According to Robert Sullenberger, division chief for the department, about 15 homes were evacuated.

Sullenberger was not able to provide details as to why authorities are calling it the Tiny House Fire.

Evacuees can go to the Highlands Presbyterian Camp, located at 1306 Business Highway 7.

Sullenberger said that as far as he is aware, no structures have burned and there have been no injuries.

WATCH BELOW: SKY9 flies above Tiny House Fire

The Allenspark Fire District, Lyons Fire and the U.S. Forest Service all responded to the fire. There were approximately 100 emergency personnel working to contain the fire on Monday.

Sullenberger said that at this point, they do not know what caused the fire.

Lyons is a city in Boulder County and is located about 45 miles slightly northwest of Denver.

