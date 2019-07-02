JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — It’s snowy today, but it won’t be around for long. That’s how Colorado rolls. We met up with Matt Robbins from Jefferson County Open Space to learn how to be a responsible trail user when that fluffy white snow turns to goopy brown mud up and down the Front Range.

Go through the mud, not around it.

Whether on foot, bike, horse, or whatever you choose to use to explore outside; when you see mud go straight through it.

Going around mud damages vegetation widens the trail, and leads to erosion.

Bring appropriate footwear.

When playing in the mud your shoes will get muddy. Wear shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty.

Many trailheads have boot cleaning facilities to get that muck off your shoes.

Bring a bag to throw your muddy shoes in and keep your car clean.

Check trail conditions and closures before heading out. Here are some resources for your area.

Jefferson County, City of Boulder, Boulder County, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Trail Forks

You can also pop into your favorite local bike shop out outfitter. They know their stuff and love to talk trails!

Enjoy the snow!

Go higher up and enjoy the snow in the mountains while the Front Range thaws.

Try alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, fat-tire-biking, etc.

Get outside. Enjoy Colorado. Just do it respectfully. If you have any other tips or resources feel free to email me: michael.grady@9news.com so I can add them to our list. You can also hit us up on social media with #HeyNext