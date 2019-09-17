CASTLE PINES, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office had asked for help locating the parents or caregivers of a toddler who was found wandering alone Tuesday morning.

The 2-year-old boy was found in the area of Alex Court and Village Square Drive in Castle Pines, according to social media posts from the sheriff's office.

Not long after putting the word out on social media, the sheriff's office said it had located the child's parents.

If you have any information about the child please call 303-660-7500.

