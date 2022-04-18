3-year-old in critical condition after it appears he shot himself, police say

No one is under arrest at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Denver Police said.

DENVER — A 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after it appeared he accidentally shot himself, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said on Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street, DPD said. That's near Ruby Hill Park, just south of West Mexico Avenue.

The child was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, DPD said.

"At this stage of the investigation, it appears the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted," DPD said in a tweet.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no arrests have been made, DPD said.

