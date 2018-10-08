A toddler who was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 near Genesee last Friday has been identified according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near mile marker 255.

Colorado State Patrol

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a silver car was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and hit a westbound pickup truck between Lookout Mountain and Genesee.

Colorado State Patrol said Monday that Samantha Naestas, 28, was driving the silver sedan in the left lane when traffic slowed down. In order to avoid hitting a car in front of her, Naestas veered across the median and into oncoming traffic where she hit the truck, a spokesperson for CSP said.

Naestas' 2-year-old daughter Sophia died in the crash. State Patrol is recommending a charge of vehicular homicide against her mother and has said drugs or alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Thr driver and a passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, CSP said.

I-70 westbound was closed for more than four hours as a result of the crash.

© 2018 KUSA-TV