DENVER — The line of presidential candidates visiting Colorado continues to grow. Tom Steyer was the latest candidate to hold a campaign event in our state, talking about climate change, gun control and his thoughts on President Trump during a town hall event Sunday with Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold.

"I think overlooking Colorado is a mistake. This is a very important swing state and it’s important that I be here," Steyer said."This is one of the states that has a deep environmental bent to it. It’s a state where there’s going to be a super important senate race. For Democrats to win the presidency, they’re going to have to hold Colorado."

On the minds of many: gun violence.

Steyer said he supports the red flag laws that will take effect next week and thinks the sheriffs who say they will not enforce the new law should leave their positions.

"We have too many guns in this society. We know that reducing guns works," Steyer said. "If you can’t enforce the law, then you can’t do your job. Sheriffs don’t get to decide what laws they enforce. Their job is to enforce the law. If they can’t do that, they should not hold the position."

Steyer is not the first candidate to come to Colorado to talk about guns.

Michael Bloomberg came to Aurora earlier this month to lay out his gun control plan. Beto O’Rourke made a similar trip in September before dropping out of the race.

Of the democratic candidates who qualified for the last debate earlier this month, five of the seven have visited our state for events in the past year. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Steyer, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have all held public events here. Former Vice President Joe Biden came for a private fundraiser back in September. Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and American entrepreneur Andrew Yang still haven’t made the trip to Colorado.

"For Democrats to win the presidency, they’re going to have to hold Colorado," Steyer said.

Steyer said his top priority as a candidate is climate change and the environment. He said he hopes to move the country away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, which could impact Colorado's oil and gas industry.

President Trump has also said he plans to visit Colorado to campaign for Sen. Cory Gardner.

