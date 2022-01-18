Tom's Diner to reopen as Tom's Starlight on Wednesday

The new restaurant features a spacious outdoor patio, cocktails and a fresh new menu.

DENVER — After months of construction, the restaurant formerly known as Tom’s Diner is ready for its next 1970s Palm Springs-inspired era as Tom’s Starlight.

Tom’s Starlight is officially opening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 601 E. Colfax Ave., according to owner and operator Tom Messina, and he’s excited to welcome longtime Denver customers to the property’s newly renovated indoor and outdoor space.

Tom’s Starlight will feature old-school menu items and a cocktail menu taking cues from tropical oases such as Palm Springs, California, Florida and the Caribbean.

“To see the finish line is phenomenal,” Messina said. “It was exhausting; nothing went as planned, I’ll say that.”

Perhaps the biggest change longtime customers will notice is the transformation of the old diner parking lot into a patio with a 250-person capacity with 150 seats, tripling the floor plan and creating a seamless transition from the indoor to outdoor spaces. It couldn’t have come at a better time, Messina said, as outdoor eating and drinking is even more popular following the pandemic.

