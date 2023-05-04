Colorado drivers pick these 10 vehicles more than all the others

Colorado has a reputation for favoring Subaru and Jeep, but neither of those brands made the most-registered vehicle in the state last year.

DENVER — Last year, the most registered vehicle among Colorado drivers wasn't the type seen in TV commercials traversing rugged off-road mountain terrain, but rather was a workhorse pickup truck good for towing and hauling.

The Ford F-150 was the vehicle with the most active registrations – 94,783 – in the state in 2022, according to data provided by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.

Coming in second was another pickup truck, the Chevrolet Silverado, with 75,375 active registrations. In third place was the Subaru Outback, with 55,936 active registrations.

Overall, the Top 10 included four pickup truck models for a total of 264,816 active registrations and six SUV models with 296,959 registrations, according to the data.

The brand with the most models among the Top 10 was Toyota, with three, followed by Subaru, with two.

Here are the 10 makes and models with the highest volume of active vehicle registrations in Colorado for 2022:

Ford F-150: 94,783 Chevrolet Silverado: 75,375 Subaru Outback: 55,936 Toyota Tacoma: 53,529 Jeep Grand Cherokee: 52,550 Toyota 4Runner: 51,927 Subaru Forester: 51,430 Toyota Rav4: 43,156 Honda CR-V: 41,960 GM Sierra: 41,129

A DMV spokesman said data from previous years wasn't available because the DMV doesn't regularly break down registrations by make and model. The 2022 data was a result of a one-time government request.

