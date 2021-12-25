Backcountry tourer killed in avalanche near Cameron Pass

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the tourer was caught and buried in an avalanche.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said a tourer was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on Friday afternoon.

According to a Twitter post by CAIC, a tourer was near Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone when they were caught, buried, and killed in an avalanche.

The identity of the tourer has not been released.

CAIC is reminding everyone who is traveling in the mountains this holiday season to be extremely careful.

On Thursday, CAIC posted Avalance Warnings for most of the Colorado mountains. A snowstorm hit the mountains on Thursday, leaving behind up to two feet of snow in some areas.

On Friday, CAIC reported an Avalanche Warning across the Northern Mountains. They said the storm total were anywhere from 6 inches to 18 inches. The most dangerous areas were Park Range, Flat Tops, and Never Summer Range, according to CAIC.

CAIC said dangerous avalanche conditions will continue throughout the weekend.

