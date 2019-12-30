GOLDEN, Colo. — A procession of tow trucks is honoring the life of a man shot and killed at a tow lot earlier this month in Denver.

Paul Dakan died Dec. 15 after he was shot in the head in the impound lot of Elite Towing and Recovery near East 48th Avenue and Washington Street

"[The] best big brother," said Paul's sister, Cerra Dakan. "He was always very protective of me.”

Tow truck drivers began gathering Monday morning in Golden in a parking lot near highway 40 and Interstate 70 ahead of a memorial service for Dakan scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Golden.

At 9 a.m., the trucks began making their way over to that service.

Victor Arenas-Foote is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Dakan, according to Denver Police (DPD).

Arenas-Foote's car had been impounded at the lot. Video from the tow lot showed Foote and a woman leave the lot without paying the $300 tow fee, according to the probable cause statement from DPD for his arrest.

“I don’t know why he was so upset," Cerra Dakan said.

Arenas-Foote is in jail, accused of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

