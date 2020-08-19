Investigators looking for Toyota 4Runner with Wyoming plates after small wildfire

The Four Corners fire in Larimer County was extinguished the same day it began, according to officials.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are looking for a silver Toyota 4Runner in connection with a small, now-contained wildfire that burned less than an acre in the Roosevelt National Forest.

The Four Corners Fire, which burned off Deadman Road south of County Road 80C started Aug. 14 and was contained the same day, officials said. It burned about 1/10 of an acre. It's an area about 27 driving miles northwest of Red Feather Lakes.

Fire investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for a silver Toyota 4Runner with unknown Wyoming plates. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Larimer County Road 103 (Laramie River Road) toward Wyoming.

The vehicle may have black trim and was last seen with a cargo platform attached to the rear hitch. They believe it was driven by a white male, possibly in his 50s, with gray or white hair.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver, including its location or license plate number, are asked to call 307-745-2392, option 5. Callers should leave their name and call back information so law enforcement can contact them if more information is needed.

Law enforcement is also asking the public for photos or video related to the start of the Cameron Peak Fire.

If anyone took photos of the Cameron Peak Fire from the trails located south of Cameron Peak, please email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.

Photos that are most helpful would show active fire near or adjacent to the trails south of Cameron Peak, according to a release from the US Forrest Service.