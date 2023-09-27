Toys for Tots struggles to find a warehouse to store toys

DENVER — Each year, Toys For Tots , the country's largest children's Christmas charity, uses a large warehouse to store thousands of donated toys. But this year, the organization that serves the Denver metro area can't find a warehouse and the deadline to find one is quickly approaching. "Every year we need to secure a warehouse from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31," said Norma Jean Herrera of Toys for Tots. "Unfortunately this year, again, we are faced with the great challenge of being able to secure a warehouse within 10 to 25,000 square feet to be able to receive all the toys, organize them and be able to invite organizations to come and pick up the toys at our warehouse." Herrera is pleading with the community to once again help the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign with a commercial warehouse as they desperately need it before Oct. 1st.

Finding a warehouse is a struggle for the organization each year because its use is short-term, as they only need the space for three months, and Herrera said most warehouses want to close on a lease.



Herrera said the organization has a small budget to pay utility overhead for the time used. She said the organization can provide liability insurance, $2,000 a month for utility bills, and even a letter for tax write-offs.



The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program collects and distributes an average of 18 million toys to seven million less fortunate children each year during the holiday season in all 50 states. However, outside of the holiday season, because Marines are busy training, deploying and responding to our nation's military call, the distribution network is not available.



Herrera said that for the organization it is very important to have access to this warehouse because many organizations in the state depend on it for the distribution of toys.



"It's everything, it's the heart of being able to bring smiles to children's faces," she said. "We work with over 200 nonprofit agencies that depend on Marines Toys for Tots to receive their toys so they can distribute them to their clients and families in the community."