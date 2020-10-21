Toys for Tots struggles to find warehouse space to house toys this year

Because of the pandemic, the marine organizing this year's metro-area Toys For Tots said there's a shortage of warehouses.

AURORA, Colo. — After seven months in a pandemic, there are still surprises, and Marine Sgt. Marshall Stertz found that out when 2020 made his job as coordinator of Toys for Tots complicated.

“This is the first year that we’re struggling," said Sgt. Stertz.

Every year, Toys For Tots uses a large warehouse to store the more than 180,000 toys that are donated. But this year, Sgt. Stertz can't find one.

“There’s a shortage of warehouses," he said. “Right now it’s because of the COVID situation it's driving people to find places for the kids to go to play indoor sports."

It turns out large spaces where people can stay distant are in high demand.

Toy donations are beginning to come in, and right now, Sgt. Stertz only has a small storage unit to put them in.

"So I’m hoping that this year, corporations out there see this message and will be able to give us a lending hand and be able to ensure that no child goes without," he said.