Toys for Tots struggles to find warehouse space to house toys this year

AURORA, Colo. — After seven months in a pandemic, there are still surprises, and Marine Sgt. Marshall Stertz found that out when 2020 made his job as coordinator of Toys for Tots complicated.
“This is the first year that we’re struggling," said Sgt. Stertz.
Every year, Toys For Tots uses a large warehouse to store the more than 180,000 toys that are donated. But this year, Sgt. Stertz can't find one.
“There’s a shortage of warehouses," he said. “Right now it’s because of the COVID situation it's driving people to find places for the kids to go to play indoor sports."
It turns out large spaces where people can stay distant are in high demand.
Toy donations are beginning to come in, and right now, Sgt. Stertz only has a small storage unit to put them in.
"So I’m hoping that this year, corporations out there see this message and will be able to give us a lending hand and be able to ensure that no child goes without," he said.
Ideally, they would like a warehouse donated with around 75,000 square feet and east of I-25 in the Aurora area, but Sgt. Stertz is open to other options.
