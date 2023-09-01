Trade group says most won't notice a difference after Suncor shutdown

Suncor, the only refinery in Colorado, is shut down after equipment damage.

DENVER — The only refinery in Colorado is still shut down after equipment damage in December. Suncor generally provides around 35-40% of all the gas and diesel used in the state.

A trade group for the truckers who transport gas said most of us shouldn't notice much of a difference at the pump.

Grier Bailey, the executive director of Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association, thanks Democratic Gov. Jared Polis for that. On Dec. 31, Polis eased some rules allowing truck drivers to work longer hours and carry heavier loads.

"They have not only helped with our supply issue, but also mitigated pricing on Colorado families," Bailey said.

Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association represents the fuel distributors. Bailey said prices at the gas pump have gone up 15-25 cents per gallon over the past few weeks. He hopes the increases have plateaued following the rule changes by the governor.

Fuel distributors go to terminals to fill up trucks before heading to gas stations, airports and other places that rely on gas and diesel. During Suncor's temporary shutdown, many truckers have headed to Aurora to fill up at the state's next-largest fuel terminal.

"It's a logistical challenge for trucking companies right now as we are trying to pull the same amount of fuel from fewer pull points than we traditionally do," Bailey said.

The terminal in Aurora has seen, on occasion, long lines. Bailey said one day last week, some distributors had to wait five hours to fuel up. Two days ago, there were no lines, according to Bailey.

"Families and neighbors in Colorado should be feeling thankful that other suppliers who are not Suncor are surging gallons into our market," Bailey said. "As those gallons come in through pipelines or rail terminals, truckers, again, are using those supplies to cover the lack of production Suncor is currently doing."

Suncor said they anticipate a return to full operations by the end of March.

"We are fully supportive of Suncor taking as much time as they need to work out the issues and operate in a responsible and environmental manner," Bailey said.