KUSA - A trail runner received treatment at the hospital after he said he was attacked by a wild cat at Horsetooth Mountain Park west of Fort Collins Monday afternoon.

The man was running on the West Ridge Trail at the popular open space when a juvenile mountain lion attacked him from behind, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The cat bit the runner’s face and wrist, and he suffered puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back, the release says.

The man was able to fight off the animal and hike to safety.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to investigate the attack along with Larimer County.

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space has 29 miles of trails and is open 24 hours a day.

