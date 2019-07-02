Moses Street spoke to 9NEWS today. We will share his full story tonight on 9NEWS at 10 p.m.

LOVELAND - The news of a mountain lion attack against a trail runner on Monday is taking a long-time and well known photographer back to the horrifying day when he was attacked by a cougar more than 20 years ago.

Moses Street shared his compelling story with 9NEWS from his Loveland home on Thursday, in which he described as a “religious experience” that changed his life forever.

Like Monday’s incident, the attack began when Street was running on a trail near Estes Park in March 1995. Suddenly, a mountain lion lunged at him from behind, forcing him to run up the wall of a nearby cabin. From there, he jumped to a tree and climbed as high as he could go. During a six-hour ordeal, Street said the the lion repeatedly jumped at his body and circled around the tree while he attempted to protect himself with a branch.

Street said he accepted death and began to see a vision of his deceased father.

“It is pitch black and I see this light and I thought okay, they have come out to rescue me,” Street recalled. “And it’s weird because it’s kind of like a ghost but it’s really real. And there is my dad sitting on a rock that I knew was down there – and he’s just sitting there.”

Moses said the image of his father along with thoughts of his wife and children helped carry him through the ordeal until rangers arrived.

“And just to have your dad during your worst time of need….that was huge,” Street said as he wept.

Initially, rangers were reluctant to search for Street, but his wife Penn told them a fib and claimed he was dealing with heart attack symptoms the days before he went on a run. When rangers arrived at the scene, they noticed cougar tracks around the tree and became astonished when they saw Street in the branches.

“And it seemed like hours, but all of the sudden, over the radio the ranger comes in and they said ‘we found him,’” Penn Street said.

In the weeks following the attack, Moses Street said he lived with PTSD and night terrors. He said he would like to talk with the trail runner from Monday’s incident to help him through the trauma.

Today, he said, the incident has helped him become more patient and calm when life gets challenging.

“And you are incredibly thankful that you are alive,” Street said.

