At least 3 trailer homes damaged in fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation after multiple trailer homes caught fire early Sunday morning in Adams County, according to the fire department.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. Sunday at a recreational vehicle park near West 55th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, said a spokesperson for Adams County Fire Rescue (ACFR).

At least three trailer homes were damaged in the blaze. All residents were evacuated, and four people were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation, the spokesperson said.

The fire was under control by about 6:15 a.m., and crews worked on putting out hot spots. Fire investigators were on scene. It wasn't known what caused the fire or whether it was accidental or suspicious, the ACFR spokesperson said.

Xcel Energy was also on scene. Other agencies that responded were South Adams Fire Rescue, the Westminster Fire Department, the Federal Heights Fire Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Office. A total of 20 units responded to the fire, ACFR said.

Crews responding to a structure fire at 5525 Federal Blvd. Multiple trailer homes on fire. Occupants have been evacuated. Three patients transported to local hospitals. @WestyFire @SACFD200, Fed Heights assisting. pic.twitter.com/DV6aopfpGN — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) February 14, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

