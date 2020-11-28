1 injured in train collision, derailment near Wellington

A BNSF Railway engine collided with an empty coal train on Friday, says the Wellington fire department.

WELLINGTON, Colo. — One person was injured Friday evening when a BNSF Railway engine crashed into an empty coal train north of Wellington, causing four cars to derail, according to the Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD).

The crash happened at 8:22 p.m. Friday at the Platte River Power Authority Rawhide Energy Station, WFPD said in a Facebook post.

A WFPD crew that responded to the scene found that the force of the collision between the BNSF engine and the coal train had knocked four empty coal cars off the train track.

Three people were on board the train at the time. One crew member suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The two other crew members were evaluated on scene and released, WFPD said.

A drone was used to check for down power lines, fire and potential hazmat concerns, while firefighters searched on the ground. No issues were found, WFPD said.

Wellington Fire crews stayed on scene until about 10:30 p.m., then turned the incident over to Platte River Power Authority and BNSF for further investigation.

The Rawhide Energy Station is just north of Hamilton Reservoir and west of Interstate 25, about 15 miles north of Wellington. It is the Platte River Power Authority's largest power station and provides about half of the authority's annual delivered energy.

A few photos from last night's train derailment. Thank you to our partners at @poudrefire, Rawhide Emergency Response Team, & @LarimerSheriff for your help. The incident was turned over to @PRPAuthority & @BNSFRailway for further investigation. More 📸 @ https://t.co/EM5rnFTSag. pic.twitter.com/ZaRPnaGFEW — Wellington Fire Protection District (Colorado) (@WellingtonFire1) November 28, 2020