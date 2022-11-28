1 dead after Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in west Georgia, authorities say

It happened on the Highway 78 crossing.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck Monday morning in Haralson County, killing the driver of the truck, authorities said.

Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."

The rail line said 55 people plus crew members were on board and no one was injured.

11Alive SkyTracker showed packages and other debris along the tracks. The Amtrak train did not derail.

Georgia State Patrol said the truck was traveling south on J David Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness told them that the box truck "failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train."

The train struck the vehicle's driver's side and the train pushed it about 1/2 mile before coming to a stop.

The name of the truck driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.