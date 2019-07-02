KUSA - Fort Collins police are on the scene after a train collided with a pedestrian in a high-traffic area of the city on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the collision happened at South Mason and West Mulberry streets just before 3 p.m.

Mason is blocked from Magnolia through Prospect. The expected closure is more than 4 hours.

The person was killed, the agency said, and The Fort Collins Police CRASH team is investigating.

The intersection where the collision occurred isn't far from the Colorado State University campus.

Late last month, a 42-year-old woman on foot was hit by a BNSF train headed northbound on the tracks near Old Town Fort Collins. She was seriously injured.

Another train hit and killed a man in Longmont on Sunday. In that incident, police say the victim was a bicyclist walking his bike on the north sidewalk and crossed the tracks in front of the train.