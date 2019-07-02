KUSA - Fort Collins police are on the scene after a train collided with a pedestrian in a high-traffic area of the city on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the collision happened at South Mason and West Mulberry streets, and drivers are urged to avoid this area.

The train is expected to block all east/west traffic south to Prospect for "an extended time", the agency said in a tweet.

It's unclear the extent of the injuries of the person hit at this time.

The intersection where the collision occurred isn't far from the Colorado State University campus.

Late last month, a 42-year-old woman on foot was hit by a BNSF train headed northbound on the tracks near Old Town Fort Collins. She was seriously injured.

Another train hit and killed a man in Longmont on Sunday. In that incident, police say the victim was a bicyclist walking his bike on the north sidewalk and crossed the tracks in front of the train.