FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A train collided with a pedestrian in Fort Collins Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Fort Collins Police Services.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Mulberry Street and South Mason Street, the tweet says. Drivers and residents are urged to avoid that area.

The intersection isn't far from the Colorado State University campus and is a high traffic area.

No information about the victim was provided.

In February of this year, a pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a train at that very same intersection.

