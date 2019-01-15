OAK CREEK, Colo. — A Union Pacific train partially derailed in a small northwest Colorado town, blocking roads in the area.

The train was traveling through Oak Creek, a town about 20 miles south of Steamboat Springs.

According to Ralph Maher, chief of Oak Creek Police, no one was injured in the derailment.

A Facebook post from the Oak Creek fire department said the train partially left the tracks between Bell Ave and CR 27 in the town, blocking crossings in the area.

The department estimated it would be 1-5 hours before the roads reopen.

Oak Creek Fire Department Partial locomotive derailment between Bell Ave. and CR 27 (Twenty Mile road) in Oak Creek. Crossings in town are blocked. Access is open on CR 27 and CR 50Z. Estimated time to reopen is 1-5 hours....

The train was carrying pipe at the time it went off the track, Maher said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS